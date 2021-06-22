Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 18,629 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 232.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of Genesco worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.04. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

