Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,808 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

