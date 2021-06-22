Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.82% of Univar Solutions worth $139,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $16,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

