Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,075,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,634 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $145,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

