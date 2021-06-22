Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $124.58 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 298,587 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.56% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $124,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

