Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $122,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

