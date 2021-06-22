Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 356,928 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 356,928 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $107,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.