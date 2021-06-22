Mastercard Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MA opened at $373.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.31. The stock has a market cap of $369.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

