Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.23. 43,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.35. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

