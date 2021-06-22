Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26,926.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,775 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.