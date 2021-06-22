Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

