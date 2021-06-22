Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 149.9% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 178,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $119,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $617.90. 194,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,551,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

