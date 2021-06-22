Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80,594 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $49.29.

