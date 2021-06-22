Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,767 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,767 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

