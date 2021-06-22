Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Matthews International worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after acquiring an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

