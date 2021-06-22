Maxim Integrated Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,228 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical volume of 312 put options.

MXIM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,650. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

