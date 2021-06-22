Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

