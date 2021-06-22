McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

