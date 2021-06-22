Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CVE MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.