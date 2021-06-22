Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

MRO traded up GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.75 ($2.11). 4,847,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,229. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.64.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

