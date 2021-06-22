Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.