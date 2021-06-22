Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $279,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $31.29.

