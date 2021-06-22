Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $285,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $228.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,004.91 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

