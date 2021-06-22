Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 915 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

