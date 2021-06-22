Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.