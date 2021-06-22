Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,622,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,212,000 after acquiring an additional 252,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

