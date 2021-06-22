Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

