Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,385.67

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,385.67 and last traded at $1,376.99, with a volume of 94816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,364.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

