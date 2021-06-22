MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFA. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

