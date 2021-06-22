Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.31 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

