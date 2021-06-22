Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 44,865 shares.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.