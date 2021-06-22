Mike Wells Sells 4,612 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

LON:PRU traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,435 ($18.75). 2,726,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.28. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

