Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.