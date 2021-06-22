Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

