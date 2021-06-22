Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.