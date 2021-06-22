Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BMI opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.