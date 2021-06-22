Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 158.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

