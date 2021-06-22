Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $15.29 Million in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 779,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 268.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

