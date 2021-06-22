Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mirage Energy Co. (NASDAQ:MRGE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Mirage Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 707,752 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Mirage Energy (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

