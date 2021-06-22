Mirror Protocol Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00014308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $372.03 million and $89.81 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,108,112 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

