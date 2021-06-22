Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Reaches $266.24 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $30.52 million and $110,617.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for about $266.24 or 0.00823094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00112531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.04 or 1.00094422 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 114,630 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

