Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,078 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

