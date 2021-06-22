Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $481,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 450.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

