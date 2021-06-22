Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $524,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

