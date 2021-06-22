Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

