Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,722 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

