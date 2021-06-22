Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 492,968 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492,968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

