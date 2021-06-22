Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,743 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

