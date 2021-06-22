MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,491,165.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

MDB stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $381.11. 30,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,089. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

