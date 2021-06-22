MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.94. The company had a trading volume of 646,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,379. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at $46,491,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,927 shares of company stock worth $114,860,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

